Aaron Gordon News: Drops 24 on Nets

Gordon ended Tuesday's 144-139 overtime victory over Brooklyn with 24 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes.

It's the best scoring performance of the season so far for Gordon, who appears to have put in some work on his shooting during the offseason. After sagging to 29.0 percent shooting from three-point range and 65.8 percent at the free-throw line in 2023-24, The veteran forward has come out of the gates firing this season by shooting 40.0 percent (4-for-10) from beyond the arc and 85.7 percent (18-for-21) from the charity stripe. While the samples are small, any improvement from Gordon in those areas would go a long toward bolstering the Nuggets' offense behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.