Aaron Gordon News: Inks max extension

The Nuggets signed Gordon to a four-year, $133 million max extension Monday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Gordon's extension includes a player option in the 2028-29 season and a trade kicker that should keep him in Denver for the long haul. The 29-year-old is coming off a down year with the Nuggets, during which he averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 combined steals plus blocks across 31.5 minutes per regular-season game. The 10-year vet still shot an efficient 55.6 percent from the field, though he regressed from previous years from downtown while shooting 29.0 percent from deep. Gordon will continue to serve as the club's starting power forward, and with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departing this offseason, Gordon could get more involved on the offensive side of the ball.