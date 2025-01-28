Aaron Gordon News: Quiet in 22 minutes

Gordon finished Monday's 129-121 loss to the Bulls with six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes.

The Nuggets seem content with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, and it's allowed the team to keep Gordon's minutes in check as he manages his right calf injury. Gordon has seen his fantasy value tank in the process, as he's averaging 10.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes over his last five games.