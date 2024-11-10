Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Nesmith Injury: Out until at least December

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Nesmith (ankle) will remain out until at least December, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Nesmith was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, which would've marked his fourth straight absence due to a left ankle sprain. However, the fifth-year wing is now looking at an extended absence, along with Andrew Nembhard (knee). In their absences, Bennedict Mathurin and Ben Sheppard have moved into the starting lineup, but Jarace Walker, Quenton Jackson and Enrique Freeman are also candidates for increased roles.

