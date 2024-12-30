Aaron Nesmith Injury: Remains without timeline

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said prior to Sunday's 123-114 win over the Celtics that Nesmith (ankle) is making progress and showing improvement, but the forward remains without a clear timeline for a return, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Carlisle added that Nesmith is doing some live work on the court, but the coach's unwillingness to commit on a timeline suggests that the 25-year-old will most likely be sidelined for the entirety of the Pacers' upcoming three-game week. Nesmith hasn't played since Nov. 1 due to a left ankle sprain.