Aaron Nesmith Injury: Still weeks away from game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that Nesmith (ankle) is still weeks away from returning to game action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Andrew Nembhard (knee) is returning to the Pacers' starting lineup Sunday, but they'll still be without Nesmith for the foreseeable future. Quenton Jackson will move to the bench to make room for Nembhard, while Bennedict Mathurin should continue to start until Nesmith is cleared to play again. Given Carlisle's vague return timeline, it seems unlikely Nesmith will be able to play until after the NBA Cup concludes.

