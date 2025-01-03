AJ Johnson News: Back in action in G League

Johnson (illness) logged 27 minutes in the G League Wisconsin Herd's 117-115 overtime win over the Maine Celtics on Thursday, finishing with 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Johnson hadn't made any appearances for the Bucks or their G League affiliate since Dec. 21 due to an illness before he returned to action for the Herd on Thursday. The 2024 first-round draft pick is likely to continue seeing most of his playing time this season with the Herd. He's already suited up in 11 games for Wisconsin and is averaging 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest.