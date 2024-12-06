AJ Johnson News: Leads Herd in G League loss

Johnson contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 115-99 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Johnson delivered a fairly productive performance Thursday, though he did struggle from three-point range. Over his first six G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, the rookie averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting only 19.2 percent from downtown across 30.1 minutes per game.