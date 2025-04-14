AJ Johnson News: Sees 48 minutes in win

Johnson recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 48 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 win over the Heat.

Since a mid-season trade with the Bucks, Johnson's career took off with the Wizards. In 22 regular-season appearances with Washington, Johnson produced averages of 9.1 points, 3.1 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers with plenty of highlight-worthy dunks and energy plays. However, his efficiency wasn't great, as he shot 38.1 percent from the field and 24.7 percent from beyond the arc. Johnson could find himself in the Opening Night rotation in 2025-26 if he has a strong offseason.