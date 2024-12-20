AJ Johnson News: Solid outing in G League loss

Johnson notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 108-86 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Johnson led the Herd's starting five in scoring while racking up a team-high mark in assists. The rookie has seen the majority of his playing time in the G League this year, during which he has averaged 13.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from the field across 29.5 minutes per contest over nine outings.