Alec Burks News: Does damage from three

Burks finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-98 victory over Washington.

Burks led the Miami bench with 15 points and put together an impressive scoring performance after finishing with nine points over his last two appearances combined. The 33-year-old has been a weapon from downtown in three games this season, drilling eight triples on 11 attempts. Burks' playing time will be worth monitoring going forward, as he can certainly add thee-point production for fantasy managers if given consistent opportunities.