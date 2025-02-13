Alec Burks News: Solid showing off bench

Burks closed Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Thunder with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 28 minutes.

Burks returned to a bench role after starting in the loss to the Celtics on Feb. 10, but he delivered another solid outing. The veteran sharpshooter has scored in double digits in his last two games, but given the inconsistencies of his role in the rotation, he's not likely to be a reliable fantasy option outside of the very deep formats. That could change in the final weeks of the regular season, though.