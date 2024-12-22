Alex Caruso News: Inks four-year extension

Caruso signed a four-year $81 million contract extension Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Caruso will now be under contract with Oklahoma City through 2028-29 with the new deal. Despite a slight dip in production, the 30-year-old pro has been a key contributor off the bench since joining the team to begin the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 20.2 minutes per game through 19 appearances. Aside from his statistical contributions, Caruso has proven to be one of the elite perimeter defenders in the league.