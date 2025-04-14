Alex Sarr News: Plays just 16 minutes

Sarr supplied 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 win over Miami.

Sarr wasn't utilized much in the season finale with Tristan Vukcevic getting an extended look off the bench. As a rookie, Sarr ended up making 67 regular-season appearances, hitting 39.4 percent from the field and 67.9 percent from the line with averages of 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.1 minutes per contest. He finished just outside the top-150 in nine-category formats on a per-game basis.