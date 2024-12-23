Alondes Williams News: Another 20-point game in G League

Williams recorded 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-104 G League loss to the Maine Celtics.

Williams has scored at least 20 points in three of the past four games and eight times this season. Across 13 G League appearances, Williams has averaged 20.2 points in 32.3 minutes per game.