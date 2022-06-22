2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

With the 2022 NBA Draft arriving Thursday, teams are in the final stages of shaping big boards and positioning accordingly. It's likely multiple deals will take place prior to Thursday night, tweaking the final order and pick ownership.

Taking into account all 58 picks in Thursday's draft, this full mock draft features multiple trades and free agency considerations behind each selection.

When is the NBA Draft?

The 2022 NBA Draft begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, June 23.

NBA Draft Order

ROUND 1

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

ROUND 2

31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)

32. Orlando

33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)

34. Oklahoma City

35. Orlando (from Indiana via Milwaukee)

36. Portland

37. Sacramento

38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)

39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)

40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)

41. New Orleans

42. New York

43. LA Clippers

44. Atlanta

45. Charlotte

46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)

47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)

48. Minnesota

49. Sacramento (from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit)

50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)

51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)

52. New Orleans (from Utah)

53. Boston

— Milwaukee (forfeited)

— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited by Miami)

54. Washington (from Dallas)

55. Golden State

56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)

57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)

58. Indiana (from Phoenix)

Full NBA Mock Draft 2022: Jabari Smith Goes First Overall to Orlando

1. Orlando Magic

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Forward, 19 years old, 6'10", 7'1" wingspan

Profile: Two-way big with high floor

A two-way tone setter in Orlando, Smith is generationally pure as a shot-maker. His creation skills will have some growing pains, but he's the star the Magic are looking for.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Center, 20 years old, 7'0", 7'6" wingspan

Profile: Ultra-unique prospect with two-way skills

Top-notch high-IQ player – a foundational pillar in Oklahoma City. An elite defensive skill set, quality floor spacing and a fluid fit within the flow of an offense is the starter kit. Holmgren is a degree of unicorn we've never really seen before.

3. Houston Rockets

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Forward, Duke, 19 years old, 6'10", 7'1" wingspan

Profile: Offensive star power

Banchero is a talented technician with the ball, polished and powerful. Banchero's inside-out game makes him an ideal complement to Jalen Green – co-existing stylistical will be easy. A multi-dimensional, modern offense will be born in Houston.

4. Sacramento Kings

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Guard, 20 years old, 6'4", 6'9" wingspan (reported)

Profile: Slashing guard

Jaden Ivey is the best player on the board. The Kings have no choice but to take him and figure it out. He's a bad fit alongside De'Aaron Fox. Envision this: In the same manner Tyrese Haliburton was flipped for Domantas Sabonis, the Kings can draft Ivey and flip him for another hand-plucked asset from around the league. There's also the slim chance that Ivey and Fox become the most explosive backcourt in the league. Regardless, Sacramento needs to take the best player available.

5. Detroit Pistons

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Forward, 21 years old, 6'8", 6'11" wingspan

Profile: Two-way, offensive minded forward

Murray greatly enhances Detroit's rebounding and three-point shooting. He fills a positional hole with a perfect modern NBA build. Murray is a stoic, poised asset on both ends of the court. His game pairs nicely with Cade Cunningham.

6. Indiana Pacers

Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

Guard/Wing, 19 years old, 6'5", 7'0" wingspan

Profile: High-risk/high-reward scorer

The Pacers secure an explosive athlete with top-tier shooting prowess. Old-school point guard Tyrese Haliburton could be paired with his backcourt dynamo. It's a mutually beneficial landing spot for collective growth.

Sharpe's heralded mechanics and multi-level scoring ability are his pros. Fears of a below average handle is the main offensive con. Haliburton alleviates some of the pressure to create. Sharpe acclimating to game speed will undoubtedly take time, but the ceiling here is showtime energy. The floor is quite low, but the Pacers are early enough in this rebuild that Sharpe is worth the risk.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

Forward, 19 years old, 6'9", 7'0" wingspan

Profile: Ultra-switchable defender

Portland retaining Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic in free agency seems likely, signifying at least one more competitive run in the Damian Lillard era. Sochan would create a strong defensive rotation while bringing size that other Portland wings lack. He's truly able to switch 1-to-5. His shaky shooting would hinder a Trail Blazers push to contention, making this pick firmly on the market. Sochan's talent may be worthwhile, however.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

Guard, 19 years old, 6'7", 6'11" wingspan

Profile: Defensive-minded floor general

Pelicans' lineups featuring McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas are due for defensive regression. Daniels would bring defensive intensity and a P&R partner for Zion Williamson. With turnover struggles and a raw offensive game, Daniels is more of a project than people realize, but the Pelicans are a great destination.

9. San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Duren, Memphis

Center, 18 years old, 6'11", 7'5" wingspan

Profile: Rim runner and rim protector

Via a mock trade outlined below, Duren forms a new big-three with Dejounte Murray and Miles Bridges. Even raw, he's an intimidator defensively with two-way hype. The Spurs are a prime destination for the physically-gifted Duren to gain shooting polish and achieve overall development of his craft.

10. Washington Wizards

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Wing, 20 years old, 6'6", 6'9" wingspan

Profile: Attacking guard

Mathurin provides a chance at star power and would bring transition energy and athleticism to the Wizards. His defense is very concerning despite his physical profile – underwhelming individual and team defender. His NBA future as a creator off the dribble is a question. Mathurin's skilled shooting is the signature trait, but he's a hustle player as well. The reigning Pac 12 Player of the Year plays with heart and fire.

11. New York Knicks

A.J. Griffin, Duke

Wing, 18 years old, 6'6", 6'11" wingspan

Profile: Three-and-D wing with upside

The Knicks were one of the least efficient shooting teams in the league last season. Griffin would create valuable spacing for RJ Barrett and Julius Randle. Griffin shot 44.7 percent from three at Duke, but underlying mechanical concerns persist. Durability concerns also remain. Nonetheless, New York puts the final touch on an underrated collection of three-point shooters in the backcourt/wings.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Guard, 20 years old, 6'6", 6'9" wingspan

Profile: Secondary creator with defensive upside

Davis has the ability to carve out a role anywhere he goes. He'd bring a tailored skillset of hard-nosed defense and tough shot making. Davis doesn't fit the pace, but his off-ball movement could be well-utilized. The combination of Chet Holmgren's floor spacing and Davis' impressive rebounding pair excellently. These two would spearhead a new culture.

TRADE: Utah acquires several picks as part of a bigger package centered around Rudy Gobert

Utah acquires: No. 13 pick, No. 15 pick No. 20 pick No. 38 pick, 2025 1st round pick (CHA), 2023 2nd round pick (CHA), Kai Jones, Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott, Gordon Hayward, filler

San Antonio acquires: Miles Bridges (sign-and-trade), Rudy Gay

Charlotte acquires: Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale, Juancho Hernangomez, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

13. Utah Jazz (via CHA)

Ousmane Dieng, New Zealand Breakers (NBL Australia)

Forward, 19 years old, 6'10" 7'0" wingspan

Profile: Offensive starpower, project player

Searching for talent, Utah gambles on the upside of Dieng. Tantalizing for impressive fluidity and ball handling at his size, make no mistake that Dieng is a project. His shooting, defending and build are in need of substantial development. The vision is there.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

Wing, 21 years old, 6'6", 7'2" wingspan

Profile: Two-way asset

Cleveland adds to a wild collection of length. Williams is great in the P&R and has the passing acumen to thrive alongside Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. He's a top-to-bottom fit with the roster in need of spot-up scorers.

15. Utah Jazz (via CHA)

Mark Williams, Duke

Center, 20 years old, 7'2", 7'7" wingspan

Profile: Rim-protector with good touch

Utah fills Gobert's void with gifted length in Williams. He's a daunting presence with an elite frame. Williams isn't proven as a switcher, but other appeals exist. He has more offensive capabilities than were showcased at Duke and is agile for his size.

16. Atlanta Hawks

Tari Eason, LSU

Forward, 21 years old, 6'8", 7'2" wingspan

Profile: Improving shooter with defensive acumen

Eason adds a defensive asset and fiery competitor. He brings a new dimension to the offense in the P&R as a roll man and a popper for Trae Young. Decision-making is a concern, but if he builds success going left or rounds into an aggressive attacker, Atlanta cashes in.

17. Houston Rockets

Dalen Terry, Arizona

Guard/Wing, 19 years old, 6'7", 7'1" wingspan

Profile: Length and defensive upside

Terry has rare energy that will make an impact from the jump. Terry is a jumbo guard that's super switchable on defense and a capable ball handler. In Houston, he'd be valuable for change-of-pace point guard duties instead of Kevin Porter at times. He needs to add weight, but Terry solidifies the beginning of a winning unit in Houston.

18. Chicago Bulls

Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite

Guard, 19 years old, 6'4", 6'8" wingspan

Profile: Score-first guard

In this mock, Chicago doesn't retain Zach LaVine and drafts a bucket to begin filling his void. Opening $40 million annually goes a long way towards void filling everywhere on the roster. With Lonzo Ball hobbled and LaVine lacking durability, Hardy has merit. He was inefficient in the G League but flashes multi-level scoring potential. Playing with Ball and Alex Caruso will take pressure off his development.

TRADE: Atlanta acquires the No. 19 pick, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from Minnesota in exchange for John Collins and the No. 44 pick.

19. Atlanta Hawks (via MIN)

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Wing, 22 years old, 6'5", 6'10" wingspan

Profile: Experienced two-way asset

Agbaji is ready to contribute on a playoff-aspiring unit and he doesn't need the ball to succeed. Some of the most unheralded athleticism in the draft class, Agbaji pairs it with solid three-point shooting and a modern build. He's an excellent complement to Trae Young.

20. Utah Jazz (via SAN)

Malaki Branham, Ohio State

Guard/Wing, 19 years old, 6'5", 6'10" wingspan

Profile: Score-first guard

Branham has such a polished game at such a young age, criticizing often comes with a second thought. That being said, he's a pretty bad defender. On ball, off ball, team defense, extra effort – it's all lacking. He's got the frame to improve. The appeal comes from excellence in the P&R. Coming off screens, Branham is elite. Sustaining his three-point shooting would be a cherry on top for Utah.

21. Denver Nuggets

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

Wing, 21 years old, 6'6", 7'1" wingspan

Profile: Defensive minded, two-way project

Offensive abounds in Denver, helping mitigate Beauchamp's greatest weakness – shooting. He's a gritty forward with a stellar build who could be a rotational player immediately.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves

TyTy Washington, Kentucky

Guard, 20 years old, 6'3", 6'8" wingspan

Profile: Solid, playmaking guard

A quality replacement for Tyus Jones falls into Memphis's lap. Washington can play on and off the ball. Memphis has a ton of wing depth and youth in the frontcourt – Washington brings the upside to make all of them better. Notably, his offensive game centers around the midrange and floaters, with an unproven three-point shot – a gamble in today's league

23. Philadelphia 76ers

Christian Braun, Kansas

Wing, 21 years old, 6'7", 6'7" wingspan

Profile: Three-and-D wing

This is a lower ceiling pick for Philadelphia, which isn't ideal given the 76ers' dearth of future first-round selections. Nonetheless, Braun brings hustle, energy, rebounding, defense, shooting and floor spacing. Philadelphia needs it.

24. Milwaukee Bucks

Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest

Forward, 20 years old, 6'8", 6'10" wingspan

Profile: Two-way wing

If Bobby Portis walks, Milwaukee could use a power forward to space the floor and play switchable defense. LaRavia lacks the offensive repertoire Portis has, but he's a high IQ basketball player that is a smooth fit on a contender.

25. San Antonio Spurs

Nikola Jovic, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Forward, 19 years old, 6'11", 7'0" wingspan

Profile: Offensive minded, project player

The Spurs historical success with foreign prospects bodes well for his development. Development is needed defensively. Offensively, a true power forward fills a need, and San Antonio would get a supersized scorer and floor spacer with point forward upside.

26. Houston Rockets

Wendell Moore, Duke

Guard/wing, 20 years old, 6'6", 7'1" wingspan

Profile: Guard with defensive upside

A complementary piece to see what Houston has in a Banchero-Green duo is logical. Moore and Banchero were college teammates which will be mutually beneficial comfort-wise. Moore is a good passer that can operate out of the P&R. It's to-be-determined if his three-point shooting is a legitimate strength.

27. Miami Heat

Kendall Brown, Baylor

Wing, 19 years old, 6'8", 6'11" wingspan

Profile: Defensive-minded wing

If Miami can't re-sign P.J. Tucker, Brown helps offset that loss. Turning defense into transition offense is Brown's specialty – he's a good athlete, finisher and cutter. Brown is a good finisher, a par/subpar three-point shooter and a poor creator. Jumbo-wings/forward depth is the need for Miami.

28. Golden State Warriors

Bryce McGowens, Nebraska

Guard/Wing, 19 years old, 6'7", 6'9" wingspan

Profile: Developing offensive threat

Golden State is well-rounded and deep. McGowens could be the next great shooter taken into the system. He's a strong shot creator that excels at getting to the free-throw line. He has a lengthier build than Jordan Poole but a much more unpolished skillset. He's a similar type of liability on defense.

29. Memphis Grizzlies

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Forward, 21 years old, 6'7", 7'0" wingspan

Profile: NBA-ready upperclassman

Liddell is a buzzkill on Memphis' super-switchable lineups, but he's a smart, two-way player and perhaps the best available remaining. The work ethic is a legitimate appeal. There is precedent for Memphis to move up in the draft – but no clear partner exists. Memphis finding a way to convert No. 29 into future capital is logical.

30. Denver Nuggets (via PHX)

Trevor Keels, Duke

Guard/Wing, 18 years old, 6'5", 6'7" wingspan

Profile: Big-bodied guard with projectable defensive skills

Denver adds another defender, shaded towards the wings this time. Keels underwhelmed as a shooter at Duke, but the offensive ceiling for the 18-year-old is respectable. Another player that can contribute immediately to Denver.

ROUND 2

31. Indiana Pacers: Peyton Watson, UCLA

Wing, 19 years old, 6'8", 7'1" wingspan

Indiana takes a flier on a project. Combo-forward is a need on the roster and Watson has elite tools defensively. His vision on both ends is promising – with upside as a passer and creator on offense. He barely played at UCLA, but if he steps into a small role on the Pacers as a rebounder and switchable piece that's a fine start.

32. Orlando Magic: Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Guard, 19 years old, 6'0', 6'5" wingspan

The Chandler selection works to make Jabari Smith the best version of himself. Chandler is a floor general, a strong passer and a playmaker. His size is the elephant in the room – he's small. Brings the fight and personality of a leader. Defensive intensity is ingrained and Chandler can shoot as well. He's an awesome teammate to have.

33. Toronto Raptors: Ryan Rollins, Toledo

Guard, 19 years old, 6'3" 6'10" wingspan

A guard to help share the load with Fred VanVleet, Rollins profiles as a strong mid-range scorer and P&R maestro. His big wingspan aligns with Toronto's vision of team rebounding and versatility defensively. Surrounded by talent, improvement as a facilitator could be natural.

34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Patrick Baldwin, UW-Milwaukee

Forward, 19 years old, 6'10", 7'2" wingspan

On behalf of Oklahoma City, this mock is devoted to drafting players whose evaluation at the next level can be crystal clear. Baldwin's mechanics are praised around the industry, he has a deep bag as a scorer. Athletically, he's bad. Defensively, he's bad. He's slow and his metrics at the Combine were weak. Playing next to Holmgren is the best thing Baldwin could ask for – and he might still get exposed. It's going to be quickly apparent over the next two seasons how his skills translate.

35. Orlando Magic: Max Christie, Michigan State

Guard/Wing, 19 years old, 6'6", 6'9" wingspan

Orlando finds its backcourt size with Christie, who is in need of development. Orlando took the gamble on Markelle Fultz, so organizationally this is logical. Christie is well-regarded for his form and instincts.

36. Portland Trail Blazers: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

Forward, 19 years old, 6'8", Unknown wingspan

Houstan brings great size as a 3&D player. He's a defensive liability at this stage, but filling in alongside any of Jeremy Sochan, Josh Hart and Justise Winslow, a clutch rotational role is plausible for Houstan.

TRADE: Sacramento trades the No. 37 pick, Richaun Holmes and Maurice Harkless to the Clippers for Marcus Morris and a 2023 2nd round pick

37. Los Angeles Clippers (via SAC): Blake Wesley, Notre Dame

Guard, 19 years old, 6'4", 6'9" wingspan

Wesley's slide down this mock draft steps from poor finishing ability and no strengths he can hang his hat on entering the league. Speed is the strength – but it's like a runaway train. Surrounded by shooters and defense in Los Angeles, Wesley brings enticing explosiveness to the Clippers' second unit.

38. Utah Jazz: Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph's

Guard, 20 years old, 6'9", 6'9" wingspan

Hall is a shooter first. He fits Utah's desire for raining threes. He can play on or off the ball. Physically imposing build, tight handle, crafty, feisty – there's a lot to like about his bucket-getting. On the other end of the spectrum, he logs too many turnovers and there are defensive concerns. His defensive motor is inconsistent and he constantly gives his man too much space. Hall has the frame and speed to become a fine defender.

39. Cleveland Cavaliers: Hugo Besson, New Zealand Breakers

Guard, 21 years old, 6'6', 6'6" wingspan

Besson's strengths are passing and working the floor to generate looks. Projects as a middling three-point shooter. He's capable of taking the reins of the offense when Darius Garland sits. Leads the P&R well and is able to play off the ball. Defensively, he'll get exposed by more athletic guards/wings early in his career.

40. Minnesota Timberwolves: Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga

Guard, 22 years old, 6'4", 6'6" wingspan

A guard who can run point, Nembhard would aid in maximizing Collins and Karl-Anthony Towns in various rotations. Nembhard isn't a wowing athlete, but he's a quality three-point shooter and a fluid fit on a talented roster. Good bend and attitude on defense.

41. New Orleans Pelicans: Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite

Forward, 19 years old, 6'10" 7'3" wingspan

Barlow's ability to be a small-ball five is undetermined, but he has a high motor and can do a bit of everything. An underwhelming rebounder for his size, Barlow instead brings above-average quickness and shiftiness. His energizing presence at the four/five would fit in New Orleans, and he needs to be respected as a floor spacer.

42. New York Knicks: Walker Kessler, Auburn

Center, 20 years old, 7'1", 7'4" wingspan

Kessler is an insurance policy heading into Mitchell Robinson's free agency. He is a shot-altering menace that could play alongside Julius Randle. Kessler feels destined for a career as a bench big, but he's admirably working on developing his three-point shot.

43. Los Angeles Clippers: Ismael Kamagate, Paris Basketball (France)

Center, 21 years old, 6'11" 7'4" wingspan

Kamagate is quick and moves well with fast reactions. Offensively, he's unable to generate a bucket, but is an asset in transition and as a rim runner. Kamagate has switchability to be a perimeter defender.

TRADE: Minnesota acquires the No. 44 pick and John Collins in exchange for the No. 19 pick Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in a deal with Atlanta

44. Minnesota Timberwolves: Isaiah Mobley, USC

Forward, 22 years old, 6'10", 7'3" wingspan

The final piece to Minnesota's frontcourt revamp, Mobley brings impressive size with polish to the contending Timberwolves. He's capable of stretching the floor and contributing as a rebounder. Able to switch on defense.

45. Charlotte Hornets: Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall

Wing/Forward, 22 years old, 6'6", 6'11"

Rhoden brings an NBA build with an improving three-point stroke. Physicality defensively is a calling card. The way he was utilized at Seton Hall did not yield great efficiency, but it gave him experience as a tough shot taker. In balanced offenses he flashes as a productive scorer. There is genuine two-way appeal.

46. Detroit Pistons: Dereon Seabron, NC State

Guard/Wing, 22 years old, 6'6", 6'9" wingspan

Detroit misses out on Cunningham's ideal backcourt partner in Jaden Ivey, but aims for replication with another athletic blur. Seabron is dynamite in transition and an explosive slasher. His shooting will need years of development and his lackluster defense needs a revamp, but his speed can't be taught.

TRADE: Phoenix acquired this selection via Memphis in exchange for a 2024 2nd round pick.

47. Phoenix Suns: Christian Koloko, Arizona

Center, 22 years old, 7'0" 7'5" wingspan

Phoenix drafting the Arizona product begins the post-DeAndre Ayton era. Look for Phoenix to address the position in additional ways, but Koloko has the frame to grow into a quality defender, while acting as a roll man and put-back machine.

48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Matteo Spagnolo, Vanoli Cremona (Italy)

Guard, 19 years old, 6'8", 6'7" wingspan

Minnesota goes for a draft-and-stash candidate here with a talented shooter. When Spagnolo comes stateside, he's a creative offensive player, strong shooter and multi-level scorer.

49. Sacramento Kings: Jabari Walker, Colorado

Forward, 19 years old, 6'8", 7'1" wingspan

Walker would bring needed forward depth to Sacramento. The floor is moderately high for a second-round pick – his shooting is credible, he's an active rebounder and he's developed true switching skills on defense.

TRADE: Toronto acquires the No. 50 pick from Minnesota in exchange for a 2023 2nd round pick.

50. Toronto Raptors: Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Center, Arkansas, 19 years old, 6'10", 7'1" wingspan

Despite two seasons at Arkansas, Williams is notably young. He's working on developing a three-point shot and seemingly has the work ethic to see slightly more improvement. He's a hard working and savvy defender – he led the country in charges drawn last season.

51. Golden State Warriors: Justin Lewis, Marquette

Forward, 20 years old, 6'8", 7'3" wingspan

Lewis has an outside-in game with a great build. However, he's slow and could be exposed for it in the league. He struggled as a finisher at Marquette, and there is mainstream belief that returning to school would have benefited him. His defense is lazy and that slowness results in him getting beaten. To his credit, Lewis displayed sizable offensive growth as a sophomore.

52. New Orleans Pelicans: Josh Minott, Memphis

Forward/Center, 19 years old, 6'9", Unknown wingspan

Minott is a talented athlete – impressive speed and verticality. Offensively, he's limited to around the basket, but he has NBA-level transition skills and free-throw clip indicates an evolving three-point stroke is possible.. This selection is made with the future in mind. Jaxson Hayes and Larry Nance are headed to free agency after the upcoming season. Minott can grow in the G League prior to contributing as a rim runner and patroller.

53. Boston Celtics: Kellen Grady, Kentucky

Guard/Wing, 6'5", Unknown Wingspan, 24 years old

Watching Boston in the playoffs, having an offensive contributor between Payton Pritchard and Derrick White would have been a difference-maker. Grady is a top snipers in the country with good defensive grades and a fine build.

NOTE: Picks No. 54 (Milwaukee) and No. 55 (Miami) have been forfeited due to tampering violations.

56. Washington Wizards: Alondes Williams, Wake Forest

Guard, 23 years old, 6'5", 6'7" wingspan

Washington lacks traditional point guard play and Williams broke out as a leader and passer at Wake Forest. Defense and shot making are serious question marks, but he possesses the ability to make others around him better.

57. Golden State Warriors: Trevion Williams, Purdue

Center, 21 years old, 6'9", 7'3" wingspan

Williams is one of the better big man passers in the league. His overall offensive presence improved each season at Purdue. On a per-minute basis he's one of the best rebounders in the 2022 class. Very smart diagnostically – reads schemes and impresses as a playmaker. Physically, he isn't equipped to switch defensively or capitalize mismatches himself. Athleticism is a concern early in his career.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers: David Roddy, Colorado State

Wing/Forward, 21 years old, 6'6", 7'0" wingspan

Roddy is a rare build. Many will write him off for being too thick/stocky/slow. A wing/forward weighing in around 260 pounds is problematic. However, he is a skilled shooter with a versatile offensive game. Roddy is also a high-IQ player. Cleveland is one of the few teams capable of disguising him well and helping him adjust. Theoretically, his firepower on the Cavaliers would be nice.

59. Portland Trail Blazers: Julian Champagnie, St. John's

Forward, 20 years old, 6'8", 6'10" wingspan

Another asset for Portland as a combo-forward, Champagnie is a polished offensive force who was often smothered at St. John's. Not a creator or a strong passer, and he isn't overly quick which hurts on both ends. The scoring ability puts him into the top-60.

60. Indiana Pacers: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State

Center, 21 years old, 6'11", 7'4" wingspan

Myles Turner is on an expiring contract. Goga Bitazde is not part of the future in Indiana. Robinson is a hulking figure with a build like Demarcus Cousins. Robinson has good footwork, rebounding prowess and floor spacing capabilities. Performing in the Mountain West Conference is a major asterisk, however.