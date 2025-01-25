Alondes Williams News: Does it all in double-double outing

Williams finished with 27 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Williams did a little bit of everything Saturday to lead Sioux Falls in G League action, pacing all players in scoring, threes made, assists and blocks while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals. Williams has appeared in three G League outings this season, averaging 25.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.