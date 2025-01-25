Alondes Williams News: Does it all in double-double outing
Williams finished with 27 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes in Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
Williams did a little bit of everything Saturday to lead Sioux Falls in G League action, pacing all players in scoring, threes made, assists and blocks while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals. Williams has appeared in three G League outings this season, averaging 25.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now