Alondes Williams News: Nears 30 points as leading scorer
Williams contributed 28 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes in Friday's 124-114 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle
Williams led the way for Sioux Falls offensively, pacing all players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and finishing two points shy of the 30-point mark. Williams has appeared in two G League contests this season, averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
