Alondes Williams News: Puts up 38 points in G League

Williams recorded 38 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes Friday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 132-114 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Williams has shined so far this season in the G League, posting 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 32.4 minutes in six outings. The two-way player has made just one appearance at the NBA level for Detroit and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League this season.