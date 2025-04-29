Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Big double-double in Monday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Sengun totaled a game-high 31 points (12-28 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 42 minutes during Monday's 109-106 loss to the Warriors in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

It was Sengun's best scoring performance so far this postseason, but it wasn't enough to stop a second-half comeback from Golden State. The fourth-year center is averaging 22.3 points, 11.5 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals through the first four games of the series, and Sengun may need to come up big again in Game 5 on Wednesday if the Rockets are going to avoid elimination.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now