Amen Thompson News: Confirmed starter Sunday

Thompson is in the Rockets' starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thompson has finished serving a two-game suspension due to an on-court altercation he had with Tyler Herro against the Heat on Sunday, Dec. 29. Thompson will be in Houston's starting five while Jabari Smith is sidelined due to a fractured left hand that he suffered during Friday's shootaround. Over his last three starts, Thompson averaged 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 36.0 minutes per contest.