Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Battling illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 2:26pm

Drummond is questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to an illness.

Drummond entered Wednesday with a clean bill of health, however, his status to face one of his former teams is now in jeopardy. Drummond has had inconsistent usage en route to averaging 9.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in 22.5 minutes across his last five contests, but his presence would likely be missed against Cleveland's frontcourt, especially with Joel Embiid (knee/rest) sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
