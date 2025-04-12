Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Drummond has not played since March 12 due to a left big toe sprain, and he'll end up missing the final 17 games of the regular season as a result. When healthy, the veteran center ended up seeing an increased role due to the prolonged absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Drummond will finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.8 minutes per game across 40 games (23 starts).

