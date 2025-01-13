Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond headshot

Andre Drummond Injury: Remains sidelined for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 3:09pm

Drummond (toe) is out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Drummond will sit out for a fifth straight game Tuesday due to a left toe sprain, and his next chance to return arrives during the second leg of Philadelphia's back-to-back Wednesday against the Knicks. With Joel Embiid (foot) also ruled out against Oklahoma City, Guerschon Yabusele should continue to start at center for the 76ers and carry plenty of streaming value in fantasy leagues. Across 16 games as a starter, Yabusele is averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 threes in 30.2 minutes.

