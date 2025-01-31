Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Practices Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Head coach Rick Carlisle said that Nembhard (back) wasn't limited during Friday's practice and is trending toward playing in Saturday's matchup versus the Hawks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nembhard missed Wednesday's win over Detroit due to a thoracic spine sprain, though he is trending toward snapping his one-game absence streak Saturday. The 25-year-old can be considered questionable until the Pacers release their injury report Friday. Over his last five outings, Nembhard has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 31.3 minutes per contest.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now