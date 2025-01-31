Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard Injury: Questionable to face Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:56pm

Nembhard (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup versus the Hawks.

Nembhard is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a thoracic spine sprain. However, the 25-year-old was able to go through Friday's practice without any limitations and is trending toward a return, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. Nembhard has averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 31.3 minutes per game over his last five outings. If the guard is sidelined once again, Ben Sheppard and Aaron Nesmith will likely see a bump in minutes.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now