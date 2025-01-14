Andrew Nembhard News: Records season highs in loss

Nembhard amassed 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 loss to the Cavaliers.

Nembhard finished the loss with season highs in both assists and steals through 26 regular-season appearances. However, the third-year guard struggled to find his rhythm shooting the rock Tuesday. The 24-year-old has scored in double figures in three of his last five outings, and in that five-game span, he has averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest.