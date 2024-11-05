Andrew Wiggins News: Poor shooting in Monday's win

Wiggins contributed five points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over the Wizards.

Wiggins suited up for a second straight game after missing back-to-back contests against the Pelicans due to a back issue. While he was solid in his return to action Saturday, posting 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during a win over Houston, the veteran struggled to generate anything Monday and was held to only 18 minutes. Buddy Hield (28) and Jonathan Kuminga (25) both saw more minutes than Wiggins off the bench.