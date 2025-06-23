Anfernee Simons Injury: Lands with Boston

Simons (forearm) was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Celtics on Monday along with two second-round draft picks in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Simons will step into an outstanding situation with the Celtics, who reached the second round of the 2024-25 NBA playoffs before falling to the Knicks. Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is expected to miss most if not all of the upcoming 2025-26 season, meaning there will be plenty of scoring opportunities up for grabs. Simons is coming off a slightly down year in terms of scoring, averaging 19.3 points in 70 games, though he's averaged 20-plus points per game in each of his previous two seasons with the Blazers.