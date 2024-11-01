Anfernee Simons Injury: Leaves early, expected to be fine

Simons left Friday's 137-114 loss to the Thunder with 9:26 left in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt and never returned. He finished the contest with nine points (1-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a block in 28 minutes.

Coach Chauncey Billups said after the game that Simons was in the process of getting checked out by the medical staff but didn't think the injury was anything serious. Either way, with the Trail Blazers back in action Saturday against the Suns, Simons is still in danger of missing at least one contest. If that's the case, Scoot Henderson would likely make his first start of the campaign.