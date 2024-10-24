Anfernee Simons News: Struggles from deep

Simons finished Wednesday's 139-104 loss to the Warriors with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Simons recorded more turnovers (five) than assists (three) during Wednesday's blowout loss. The 25-year-old guard was one of the NBA's outside shooters during his 46 regular-season appearances in 2023-24, converting 38.5 percent of 8.8 three-point attempts per contest. Considering Simons has not shot below 37.7 percent from deep since 2019-20, fantasy managers should not be worried about his poor outing on Opening Night.