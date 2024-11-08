Anfernee Simons News: Ties season-high assists in loss

Simons registered 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-105 loss to the Spurs.

The 25-year-old tied his season high in assists while finishing as the game's third-highest scorer behind Deandre Ayton (21) and Jerami Grant (21). However, Simons did struggle from three-point range, and he has shot only 32.0 percent from beyond the arc through nine regular-season outings. The guard has taken a step back in scoring the rock this season, during which he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 33.9 minutes per game.