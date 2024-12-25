Anthony Davis Injury: Expects to play Saturday

Davis said after exiting Wednesday's 115-113 win over the Warriors that he expects to be available for Saturday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. "I'll be OK," Davis said. "I am playing against Sacramento on Saturday."

Davis sprained his left ankle late in the first quarter of Wednesday's contest and didn't return, finishing the contest with zero points (0-3 FG), two rebounds and one steal in seven minutes. Reserve center Christian Koloko logged nine minutes off the bench following Davis' departure, but the Lakers otherwise got by with small-ball lineups for most of the contest. While Davis' comments about his ankle are encouraging, he'll still likely appear on the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest, so fantasy managers should continue to keep close tabs on his status.