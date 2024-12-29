Anthony Davis News: Comes close to triple-double

Davis racked up 36 points (12-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 15 rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 win over Sacramento.

Davis missed just four of his 16 shots from the field and ended just two assists away from a triple-double in what ended being a strong two-way effort while also limiting the impact of Domantas Sabonis, one of the best big men in The Association. Even though Davis didn't fill the stat sheet as he normally does, fantasy managers would welcome this stat line any day of the week. Perhaps more importantly, Davis looked healthy and didn't show any lingering effects of the ankle injury that limited him to just seven minutes on Christmas Day against the Warriors. Davis is averaging 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.2 steals and 0.6 three-pointers made per game since the beginning of December.