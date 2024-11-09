Anthony Davis News: Drops 31 points on Sixers

Davis registered 31 points (11-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over the 76ers.

The veteran big led all scorers on the night as he topped 30 points for the third straight game and the sixth time in his first eight contests this season. Davis is seeing his highest usage rate since he joined the Lakers in 2019-20, and his 32.4 points per game would be a new career high if he can maintain that pace. He's also averaging 11.4 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.4 steals while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor.