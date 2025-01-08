Anthony Davis News: Fifth straight double-double

Davis supplied 21 points (7-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.

The veteran big led the Lakers in points and boards while producing his fifth straight double-double, and his 26th of the season -- third in the NBA behind Domantas Sabonis (32) and Karl-Anthony Towns (30). Davis' double-double streak might be at 13 games were it not for an ankle injury he suffered Christmas Day against the Warriors, and over those last 13 appearances, he's averaging 24.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.