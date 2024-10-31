Anthony Davis News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Davis closed with 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 134-110 loss to Cleveland.

Davis has been nothing short of outstanding to start the season, recording three double-doubles across his first five appearances. The star big man recorded at least 20 points with eight boards in each game while also filling the stat sheet in the other categories. His role as the Lakers' main offensive weapon, even ahead of LeBron James, is set in stone this season and that should led him to deliver elite numbers across all formats.