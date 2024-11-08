Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Anthony Davis headshot

Anthony Davis News: Gets green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 5:50pm

Davis (heel) is good to go for Friday's matchup with the 76ers, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis is returning from a one-game absence due to a bruised left foot. Given it was just one missed game, look for the star big man to take on his usual role in Los Angeles' frontcourt assuming he avoids any setbacks. He is averaging a monster 32.6 points per game this year through seven games to go along with 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks across 36.3 minutes.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now