Anthony Davis News: Good to go Friday vs. TOR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Davis (hip) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Davis sustained a minor hip injury during Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers. However, the big man will play through the injury, though it is unclear whether he will operate under a minutes restriction. The 31-year-old has produced a stellar start to the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals-plus-blocks and 3.0 assists across 36.0 minutes per game in five regular-season outings.

