Anthony Davis News: Good to go Friday vs. TOR

Davis (hip) is available for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Davis sustained a minor hip injury during Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers. However, the big man will play through the injury, though it is unclear whether he will operate under a minutes restriction. The 31-year-old has produced a stellar start to the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 30.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals-plus-blocks and 3.0 assists across 36.0 minutes per game in five regular-season outings.