Anthony Davis News: Just misses triple-double Friday

Davis posted 38 points (15-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 134-132 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The veteran big was just one point behind LeBron James on the night, but the duo didn't get quite enough help to steal a road win. It was a strong bounce-back effort for Davis, who has scored just 20 total points over his prior two games while shooting 25.0 percent (7-for-28) from the floor. The double-double was his 15th of the season, tying Davis for fifth in the league behind only Domantas Sabonis (20), Karl-Anthony Towns (19), Giannis Antetokounmpo (17) and Friday's opponent, Trae Young (16).