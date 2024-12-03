Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Davis News: Poor showing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Davis logged 12 points (4-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-80 loss to the Timberwolves.

Davis had a rough shooting performance and ended up with more field goal attempts than points scored, something that's quite uncommon for the star big man. Davis should be able to bounce back relatively soon, as he's simply too talented to post these numbers on a regular basis going forward. That said, and as good as he's been this season, it's worth noting Davis has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six outings.

Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers
