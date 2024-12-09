Anthony Davis News: Shines vs. Portland

Davis produced 30 points (10-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over Portland.

Even though role players such as D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura stepped up in this win, Davis carried the Lakers in the absence of LeBron James (foot). This was Davis' eighth double-double across his last nine games, and the five blocks also represented a season-high mark for the star big man. Davis averaged 21.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in that nine-game stretch.