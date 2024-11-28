Anthony Davis News: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday

Davis posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-101 victory over the Spurs.

Davis was one of seven Lakers who scored in double digits in this comfortable win over the Spurs, but the fact that a 19-point effort qualifies as a "subpar" effort from Davis shows how dominant he's been on offense all season long. This was just the second time he hadn't reached the 20-point mark in 2024-25. Fully entrenched as the Lakers' go-to player on offense -- even ahead of LeBron James, Davis is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of November.