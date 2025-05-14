Anthony Edwards News: Doles out 12 assists in Game 5

Edwards closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, three blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 victory over the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards tied his career high in assists Wednesday, and his double-double pushed the Timberwolves past the Warriors to clinch a spot in the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive season. Edwards finishes the semifinals having averaged 26.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks across 38.8 minutes per game.