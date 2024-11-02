Anthony Edwards News: Seven threes in Friday's win

Edwards racked up 29 points (11-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-116 win over Denver.

The fifth-year superstar led Minnesota in scoring on the night, and his close-range floater inside the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter proved to be the winning bucket. Edwards has scored at least 24 points in five straight games to begin the season, and he's been an absolute monster from the beyond the arc, draining at least five threes in every contest so far while averaging a league-high 13.4 long-distance attempts a game.