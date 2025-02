The Lakers waived Traore on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers waived the 22-year-old in order to make room for Jordan Goodwin on a two-way pact. Traore received little run at the NBA level, though he averaged 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.3 minutes per game over eight outings for the G League's South Bay Lakers.