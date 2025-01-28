Austin Reaves News: Fills stat sheet

Reaves provided 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 112-107 victory over the Hornets.

Reaves had an off night shooting the ball, but matched his season-best mark with three steals -- he's achieved that five times this season. Despite some average shooting performances throughout January, he's been productive on the stat sheet with 18.4 points, 6.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.5 three-pointers over his last 12 games.