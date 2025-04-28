Austin Reaves News: Notches 17 points in loss

Reaves had 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite a solid stat line, Reaves had a difficult fourth quarter, hitting 2-of-7 from the field in that frame -- he also missed a potential game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation. With the Lakers down 3-1, the series will shift back to Minnesota for Game 5 on Wednesday.