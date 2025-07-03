Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2025-26: Too-Early Player Tiers

Fantasy Basketball: Top NBA Tiers & Draft Strategies

NBA free agency is wrapping up, which means we have a pretty good idea of how teams are looking ahead of the 2025-26 season. We're working on our initial set of 2025-26 fantasy basketball projections here at RotoWire, but before those are live, I wanted to publish a way-too-early fantasy basketball rankings.

These aren't married to a specific league type -- be that points or categories -- but are rather broken down into tiers based on general fantasy value. Broadly considered are upside, floor, age, injury history, team context and the like. It's a subjective list that will need updating after free agency is completely over, after Summer League is concluded, as training camps begin, and as preseason is underway. But before the dust settles, this is what we have:

Tier 1: MVPs

Almost certainly one of the players you'll draft with a Top 5 pick, regardless of format. They provide elite, multi-category production with unmatched volume and efficiency, capable of carrying your weekly matchups and securing high rankings across the board. Drafting one of these players sets the foundation for a dominant season.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Luka Doncic, Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks The free-throw percentage is an issue, but one that doesn't matter in points leagues and can be worked around in category formats. Given the Bucks' lack of other offensive options, we could see a massive year from Antetokounmpo.



Tier 2: Elite Contributors

High-end fantasy assets who consistently deliver top-tier numbers in multiple categories. They are often the best player on their real-life team and a strong candidate for your first or second-round pick, offering fantastic returns on investment.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Trae Young, Hawks

Domantas Sabonis, Kings

Anthony Davis, Mavericks Consider me always worried about AD's injury history, but he's going to run the show in Dallas and could have one of his best fantasy seasons to date.

James Harden, Clippers

Devin Booker, Suns

Tier 3: Potentially-Elite Building Blocks

This tier is a mix of high-upside and high-floor players, and where aging stars meet rising young players. Plenty of these players have Tier 2, or ever Tier 1, upside if everything breaks right. But some of them have injury issues and are better for some fantasy league types than others.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks Has recently had more injury issues, and with Tom Thibodeau gone, KAT could see his minutes reduced.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Kevin Durant, Rockets

Stephen Curry, Warriors

LeBron James, Lakers

Jalen Johnson, Hawks

Jalen Williams, Thunder

LaMelo Ball, Hornets Will this be the year he stays healthy?

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors How will usage be distributed on this Toronto team?

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Jaylen Brown, Celtics How much will Boston be Jaylen Brown's show? Or will Jayson Tatum's usage be more evenly distributed?

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs

Josh Giddey, Bulls The Bulls are heading full speed toward mediocrity, but Giddey is driving the car.

Paolo Banchero, Magic

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Alperen Sengun, Rockets

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Franz Wagner, Magic

Pascal Siakam, Pacers Siakam should lead Indiana in usage with Tyrese Haliburton injured.

Derrick White, Celtics

Tier 4: All-Star Talent, With a Catch

Players in this tier are highly talented but also often come with a catch. This is where you'll find Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, for example. Can they stay healthy? Safer options are available here, too, but come with less upside.

Dyson Daniels, Hawks

Tyler Herro, Heat

Joel Embiid, 76ers Do you trust Embiid to play 50 games?

Jamal Murray, Nuggets

Desmond Bane, Magic

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies

Amen Thompson, Rockets Is there room for Thompson to take another leap while KD, Sengun and VanVleet are around?

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls

Austin Reaves, Lakers

Ivica Zubac, Clippers

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Brandon Miller, Hornets Quietly made strides as a sophomore before needing wrist surgery.



Tier 5: Quality Starters and Specialists

These players can put up fringe All-Star numbers or are specialists for category-based leagues. Most fantasy managers start taking bigger gambles after this tier.

Walker Kessler, Jazz Trade rumors are flying. What would his role be if he got dealt?

Trey Murphy, Pelicans

Jalen Duren, Pistons

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers

Coby White, Bulls

Jimmy Butler, Warriors

Myles Turner, Bucks

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks Has upside to be Dallas' No. 2 offense option if he's ready, at least before Kyrie Irving returns

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors

Paul George, 76ers

Mark Williams, Suns

Tier 6: Starters with Unpredictable Production

This is where fantasy drafts start to get uncomfortable. Many guys in this tier are glorified role players whose team context is wildly variable. In addition, they're typically old or injury-prone.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves

Malik Monk, Kings Seems like the Kings are interested in trading him, which would likely be bad for his fantasy value

Jalen Green, Suns

Brandon Ingram, Raptors

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers With Deandre Ayton on the Lakers, can Clingan improve enough as a player and athlete to see close to 30 minutes per game?

Julius Randle, Timberwolves

DeMar DeRozan, Kings

Jordan Poole, Pelicans

Miles Bridges, Hornets

John Collins, Jazz Please don't ask me to predict anything happening with the Jazz.

Fred VanVleet, Rockets

Cam Thomas, Nets

Cameron Johnson, Nuggets

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz

Nic Claxton, Nets

CJ McCollum, Wizards Please don't ask me to predict anything happening with the Wizards.

Michael Porter, Nets Will life away from Nikola Jokic be brutal?



Tier 7: Fliers, Sleepers & Others Receiving Votes

Players here have value heavily tied to league type, and many of them play in confusing team contexts where they could boom or bust. Some names are high-floor options more suited for deep leagues. We might have to wait until preseason to sort a lot of this out.