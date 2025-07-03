Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2025-26: Too-Early Player Tiers

Fantasy Basketball: Top NBA Tiers & Draft Strategies
NBA free agency is wrapping up, which means we have a pretty good idea of how teams are looking ahead of the 2025-26 season. We're working on our initial set of 2025-26 fantasy basketball projections here at RotoWire, but before those are live, I wanted to publish a way-too-early fantasy basketball rankings.
These aren't married to a specific league type -- be that points or categories -- but are rather broken down into tiers based on general fantasy value. Broadly considered are upside, floor, age, injury history, team context and the like. It's a subjective list that will need updating after free agency is completely over, after Summer League is concluded, as training camps begin, and as preseason is underway. But before the dust settles, this is what we have:
Tier 1: MVPs
Almost certainly one of the players you'll draft with a Top 5 pick, regardless of format. They provide elite, multi-category production with unmatched volume and efficiency, capable of carrying your weekly matchups and securing high rankings across the board. Drafting one of these players sets the foundation for a dominant season.
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
- Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
- Luka Doncic, Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- The free-throw percentage is an issue, but one that doesn't matter in points leagues and can be worked around in category formats. Given the Bucks' lack of other offensive options, we could see a massive year from Antetokounmpo.
Tier 2: Elite Contributors
High-end fantasy assets who consistently deliver top-tier numbers in multiple categories. They are often the best player on their real-life team and a strong candidate for your first or second-round pick, offering fantastic returns on investment.
- Cade Cunningham, Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
- Trae Young, Hawks
- Domantas Sabonis, Kings
- Anthony Davis, Mavericks
- Consider me always worried about AD's injury history, but he's going to run the show in Dallas and could have one of his best fantasy seasons to date.
- James Harden, Clippers
- Devin Booker, Suns
Tier 3: Potentially-Elite Building Blocks
This tier is a mix of high-upside and high-floor players, and where aging stars meet rising young players. Plenty of these players have Tier 2, or ever Tier 1, upside if everything breaks right. But some of them have injury issues and are better for some fantasy league types than others.
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
- Has recently had more injury issues, and with Tom Thibodeau gone, KAT could see his minutes reduced.
- Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
- Kevin Durant, Rockets
- Stephen Curry, Warriors
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Jalen Johnson, Hawks
- Jalen Williams, Thunder
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets
- Will this be the year he stays healthy?
- Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
- Scottie Barnes, Raptors
- How will usage be distributed on this Toronto team?
- Bam Adebayo, Heat
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- How much will Boston be Jaylen Brown's show? Or will Jayson Tatum's usage be more evenly distributed?
- De'Aaron Fox, Spurs
- Josh Giddey, Bulls
- The Bulls are heading full speed toward mediocrity, but Giddey is driving the car.
- Paolo Banchero, Magic
- Chet Holmgren, Thunder
- Alperen Sengun, Rockets
- Jalen Brunson, Knicks
- Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
- Franz Wagner, Magic
- Pascal Siakam, Pacers
- Siakam should lead Indiana in usage with Tyrese Haliburton injured.
- Derrick White, Celtics
Tier 4: All-Star Talent, With a Catch
Players in this tier are highly talented but also often come with a catch. This is where you'll find Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, for example. Can they stay healthy? Safer options are available here, too, but come with less upside.
- Dyson Daniels, Hawks
- Tyler Herro, Heat
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
- Do you trust Embiid to play 50 games?
- Jamal Murray, Nuggets
- Desmond Bane, Magic
- Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies
- Amen Thompson, Rockets
- Is there room for Thompson to take another leap while KD, Sengun and VanVleet are around?
- Ja Morant, Grizzlies
- Nikola Vucevic, Bulls
- Austin Reaves, Lakers
- Ivica Zubac, Clippers
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers
- Zion Williamson, Pelicans
- Brandon Miller, Hornets
- Quietly made strides as a sophomore before needing wrist surgery.
Tier 5: Quality Starters and Specialists
These players can put up fringe All-Star numbers or are specialists for category-based leagues. Most fantasy managers start taking bigger gambles after this tier.
- Walker Kessler, Jazz
- Trade rumors are flying. What would his role be if he got dealt?
- Trey Murphy, Pelicans
- Jalen Duren, Pistons
- Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers
- Coby White, Bulls
- Jimmy Butler, Warriors
- Myles Turner, Bucks
- Cooper Flagg, Mavericks
- Has upside to be Dallas' No. 2 offense option if he's ready, at least before Kyrie Irving returns
- Jakob Poeltl, Raptors
- Paul George, 76ers
- Mark Williams, Suns
Tier 6: Starters with Unpredictable Production
This is where fantasy drafts start to get uncomfortable. Many guys in this tier are glorified role players whose team context is wildly variable. In addition, they're typically old or injury-prone.
- Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves
- Malik Monk, Kings
- Seems like the Kings are interested in trading him, which would likely be bad for his fantasy value
- Jalen Green, Suns
- Brandon Ingram, Raptors
- Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder
- Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers
- With Deandre Ayton on the Lakers, can Clingan improve enough as a player and athlete to see close to 30 minutes per game?
- Julius Randle, Timberwolves
- DeMar DeRozan, Kings
- Jordan Poole, Pelicans
- Miles Bridges, Hornets
- John Collins, Jazz
- Please don't ask me to predict anything happening with the Jazz.
- Fred VanVleet, Rockets
- Cam Thomas, Nets
- Cameron Johnson, Nuggets
- Lauri Markkanen, Jazz
- Nic Claxton, Nets
- CJ McCollum, Wizards
- Please don't ask me to predict anything happening with the Wizards.
- Michael Porter, Nets
- Will life away from Nikola Jokic be brutal?
Tier 7: Fliers, Sleepers & Others Receiving Votes
Players here have value heavily tied to league type, and many of them play in confusing team contexts where they could boom or bust. Some names are high-floor options more suited for deep leagues. We might have to wait until preseason to sort a lot of this out.
- Mikal Bridges, Knicks
- Christian Braun, Nuggets
- Alex Sarr, Wizards
- Immanuel Quickley, Raptors
- Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers