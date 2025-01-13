Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Dosunmu (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Dosunmu appears to be on the precipice of returning to Chicago's lineup after suffering a right calf strain in late December. If the 24-year-old doesn't suit up Tuesday, fantasy managers can have an eye on him returning during the second leg of the Bulls' back-to-back Wednesday against the Hawks. There hasn't been a direct beneficiary of Dosunmu's absence, but Josh Giddey and Zach LaVine could be required to handle the lion's share of the ball-handling duties if both Dosunmu and Coby White (neck) are sidelined against New Orleans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now